Heart Health Awareness: What you need to know

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jared Salvo, board-certified Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist with Dignity Health about February being American Heart Month.

February serves as a time for people to focus on their cardiovascular health, and one aspect of heart health that’s important to discuss is sudden cardiac arrest. This occurs without warning. “The condition is triggered by an electrical malfunction within the heart, which can result in an irregular heartbeat,” said Salo. When the pumping aspect is disrupted it can result in blood not being pumped to the brain and other vital organs which can be fatal if treatment is not given immediately.

Salvo said some risk factors of cardiac arrest are: irregular heartbeats, scarring of the heart tissue, thickened heart muscle, certain medications, electrical abnormalities, blood vessel abnormalities, drug use.

Sudden loss of responsiveness, abnormalities in breathing, gasping for air or not breating can all be a warning sign of Cardiac arrest. If you suspect someone you know is going into cardiac arrest the best thing to do is call 911 and begin CPR.

For more information reach out to Dignity Health at 661-324-7070 or visit their website.