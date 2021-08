Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Benjamin Gomez, Health Advisor with Romy & Associates Medicare, about the recent changes to Medicare insurance in Kern County.

“We have been helping out with this disruption by educating those who call asking for help with what is going on, we review each patient’s case to see if there are options available for them, and we are a resource for the community on Medicare,” says Gomez.

To learn more about Romy & Associates Medicare, call (661) 403-6562.