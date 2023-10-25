Presented by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Bold

Joining us now to talk about their upcoming events is Breanna Quintanilla, Sarai Montes, and Kristin Ryan.

Harvest Festival: October 31st at 6 PM.

“Games, 15 jumpers & slides, obstacle courses, mechanical bull, free candy, and food vendors.”

Ladies Night Out: November 11th at 6 PM.

“We will be having over 20 Baskets with a value of at least $100 per basket that will be made exclusively for this event only, and tickets can only be purchased night of event. Also included with your ticket is a 5-course meal with appetizers, soup or salad, entree with two sides, and dessert. Reserve a seat today, simply by purchasing 1 ticket or a whole table (8 chairs) Thank You for your Support, all funds will be going to Keep our Victory Homes open!”