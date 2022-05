Sponsored Content by Inovia Pharmacy

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Health Coach Seren Asha about different tips and tricks to help lose stubborn body fat.

Asha advises to start all meals off with a large portion of vegetables or a salad to fill up on healthy fibers, practice mindful eating to avoid over-eating, and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

