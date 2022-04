Sponsored Content by ADAKC

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, executive director of ADAKC, to learn more about the latest accomplishments and upcoming events happening at the organization.

The 4th Annual Heart Never Forgets Senior Prom is on Friday, May 20. To purchase tickets, Text “seniorprom” to 41444.

To learn more about the ADAKC, call (661) 665-8871 or click here.