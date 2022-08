Sponsored Content by Pediatrics For All.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Niranjan Dass, M.D. with Pediatrics for All, about this year’s requirements for sending kids back to school as well as special precautions we can take to protect our children from Covid.

Dr. Dass shares that they “offer same-day physicals and vaccinations for any new patient or existing patient’.

For more information, click here.