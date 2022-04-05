Sponsored Content by Reveal Medical Aesthetics.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Martha Barreto Escalera, RN and CEO of Reveal Medical Aesthetics, about Sculptra, a beauty treatment used to help the body naturally create collagen.

According to Escalera, Sculptra is an injectable cosmetic filler that can be used to restore facial volume lost due to aging or illness. The treatment is also used to treat facial fat loss in people living with HIV.

Collagen is usually naturally created by your body but once you turn 25 years old collagen production decreases, which is where Sculptra can be implemented to help.

