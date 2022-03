Sponsored Content by Superhero Fit

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Mark Durando, private personal trainer at Superhero Fit, about how to manage your heart health.

Durando said the easiest way to maintain a healthy heart is to simply walk every day. “It’s always good to take a 40-minute walk just to get that blood pressure down and alleviate stress levels.”

