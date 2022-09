Sponsored Content by Pediatrics For All.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Niranjan Dass, MD from Pediatrics For All about the signs and symptoms of this Monkey Pox and how to differentiate this disease from other rashes.

Dr. Dass says, “Unfortunately this disease is already here in our community with close to about couple of dozen cases.”

For more information on treatments available at Pediatrics For All or to book an appointment call 661-631-2229, or visit their website.