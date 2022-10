Sponsored Content by Pediatrics For All.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Niranjan Dass, M.D. with Pediatrics for All, about how the hard drug, Fentanyl affects on youth community in Kern County.

In 2020, records show about 4’009 deaths due to Fentanyl overdose in Kern County with comparison to about 1’600 this previous year. Dass says, “the first steps to treat this deadly addiction are social awareness, training parents and teachers on how to detect it early.”

