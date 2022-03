Sponsored Content by Dignity Health

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Edmin Youngstrom, urologist with Dignity Health, about the signs and symptoms of kidney stones and other related diseases.

There is no definitive cause for kidney stones, but Dr. Youngstrom notes dehydration especially during hot Bakersfield summers can be a strong contributing factor.

To learn more or to find a doctor, call 661-324-7070 or click here.