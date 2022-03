Sponsored Content by Dignity Health.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Lorenc Malellari, colorectal & general surgeon with Dignity Health, about the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer.

Dr. Malellari said it is important to look out for possible symptoms: “Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer diagnosis in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.”

