Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Dr. Ebrahim Oomerjee, chief of pediatrics for Kaiser Permanente Kern County, and Shalni Rao, Project Manager for Kaiser Permanente Kern County about keeping our children healthy this school year.

The basics still are true today, healthy eating, washing hands, masking, keeping them active, and getting good sleep, especially now that the kids are back to school. With cold and flu season around the corner and COVID-19 still around, It’s also important to know when it’s time to treat your child at home and when it’s time to go in and be seen.

in an effort to keep children in the community healthy, Kaiser Permanente will be hosting a pediatric open house event for the community in September. For more details visit their website or call them at (833) KP4-CARE.