KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Rachel Ziegler, Sponsored content by Inovia Pharmacy.
Posted: Jun 8, 2022 / 02:22 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 8, 2022 / 02:22 PM PDT
Sponsored content by Inovia Pharmacy.
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Amer Jawich, pharmacist and owner of Inovia Pharmacy about their new packaging robot.
To learn more about the services offered, call 661-829-7861 or click here.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: