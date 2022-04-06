Sponsored Content by Dignity Health

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Adriana Tapia Cuevas, Health Services Coordinator for the Community Wellness Center, about their free health screening services.

Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are helping expand healthcare services to the entire community with the Community Wellness Center. “Your health is your most valuable asset. Protect it by understanding your risk for disease and taking action to prevent problems that may impact your quality of life,” said Cuevas.

To learn about when the schedule for health screenings, call 661-323-3177.