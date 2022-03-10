Sponsored Content by Capital Dental Group.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Capital Dental Group to learn about how the dental practice works to make their clients feel more comfortable and welcomed during dental procedures.

With March being Dental Appreciation Month, there is plenty to appreciate about Capital Dental Group: “We are open seven days a week and most days from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. We do have multiple dentists, but to keep the private practice feel, each doctor in our office runs their own patient base so patients can still be used to seeing the same doctor the same staff cultivating that relationship with their dentist.”

To learn more and to book an appointment, click here.