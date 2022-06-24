Sponsored Content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Executive Director, Janelle Capra with the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC) about what they are doing to raise awareness.

Capra also shares more information about free conferences the ADAKC provides to caregivers.

If interested in helping the ADAKC serve more families, text “adakc” to 41444 or email info@adakc.org.

To learn more about the ADAKC, call (661) 665-8871 or click here.