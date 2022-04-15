Sponsored content by Dignity Health.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Justin Lee from Dignity Health about the specialty of urogynecology.

Urogynecology is is a subspecialist surgeon who specializes in female urology and complex female pelvic surgery. This specialty is different from your traditional gynecologist or OBYN.

One of Dr. Lee’s specialties is urinary incontinence. “Urinary incontinence is the condition where patients notice they have a loss of urinary or bladder control. There are different types of urinary incontinence and different treatment options,” said Lee.

Dignity Health has an upcoming virtual Doc Talk event on Wed. April 20, featuring Dr. Lee. The Doc Talk will provide an educational presentation about urinary incontinence and pelvic prolapse. Mor information about this can be found on the Dignity Health website, or by calling 661- 324-7070.