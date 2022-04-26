Sponsored Content by InspireMe Counseling and Wellness Center

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Niesha Davis, owner of InspireMe Counseling and Wellness Center, and Miriam Popp, certified life coach and group facilitator, about the upcoming Mental Health and Wellness Symposium.

The community event aims to raise awareness and end the stigma of discussing mental health.

The symposium is on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at Hodel’s Country Dining. To register and learn more about what can be expected, call (661) 323-3100 or click here.