Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Shelley Goodell, Volunteer Coordinator for Hoffmann Hospice, about the volunteer programs available at the facility.

One unique program offered at the hospice care facility is its Veteran Volunteer Program where Goodell aims to match veteran patients with veteran volunteers who have served in the same branches of the military or during the same time periods. “When a veteran comes on service we will honor them with a veteran pinning and certificate thanking them for their service,” said Goodell.

To learn more about how you can become a volunteer with Hoffmann Hospice, call (661) 410-1010 or click here.