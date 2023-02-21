Sponsored Content by Dignity Health Memorial Hospital.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Cardiology Program Manager, Valery Diaz about how cardiac rehab is the secondary prevention program that improves cardiovascular health for patient that experienced a cardiac event or procedure.

“The Key to Cardiac Rehab is that it it individualized to the patient’s specific needs which includes, anywhere from 12-36 one session of supervised exercise, blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, medication adherence, depression screening and education on healthy life-styles habits” Diaz states.

For more information, click here.