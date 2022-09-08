Sponsored Content by Vascular Heart & Leg Center.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Vascular Specialist and Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Vinod Kumar MD, FACC with Vascular Heart & Leg Center to learn more about Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) and how to treat it.

Dr. Kumar says, “Chronic Venous Insufficiency is when the valves in your veins become incompetent, so your veins can no longer push blood back up to the heart. Varicose veins are a common term that falls into this category, and they are much more serious than a simple unsightly nuisance.”

