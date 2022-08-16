Sponsored Content by Reveal Medical Aesthetics.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Martha Barreto Escalera, RN, and CEO of Reveal Medical Aesthetics about how August celebrates National Wellness Month.

This month focuses on self-care, stress management, and creating healthy routines. If you are looking for an excuse to make a change, start this month in support of National Wellness Month.

There are a lot of positive aspects to making self-care a priority. “Research has shown self-care helps manage stress and promotes happiness,” said Escalera. “Burning the candle at both ends, so to speak, comes with significant consequences, which may include but are not limited to burnout, depression, anxiety, resentment, and a whole host of other negative implications.”

For more information and to learn about other services offered at Reveal Medical Aesthetics, call 661-501-GLOW.