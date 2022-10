Sponsored Content by Heart & Vascular Center.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Vascular Specialist and Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Vinod Kumar MD, FACC to learn more about diabetic foot wounds and the treatment options offered at the Heart & Vascular Center.

A diabetic foot wound is a wound caused by poor circulation due to complications with diabetes.

Dr. Vinod says, “Regular foot checks are critical for diabetics.”

For more information, call 661-324-4100.