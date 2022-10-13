Sponsored content by Bakersfield Community Health Center.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Program Director, Yanis Almanza and Business Development Manager, Todd Jeffries with the Bakersfield Community Health Center about the benefits of joining their adult day center.

The center provides various benefits like free transportation, nutritious meals supervised by a dietician, registered nurses, home health aides, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and etc…

For more information, check out their website.