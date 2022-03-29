Sponsored content by Pediatrics for All.

Spring is here and that means allergies are here too. Dr. Dass of Pediatrics for all says with allergies worsening in the spring, asthma is also worsening.

Treatment for asthma can be difficult to achieve but there are a few ways to help prevent asthma attacks. “These are the worst two months of allergens in our area of Bakersfield because of tree pollen and greass pollen, so we have to work on making at least our homes allergen proof,” said Dass.

