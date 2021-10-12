Halloweenville offers spooky fun for the whole family

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the backyard of the Kern County Museum to talk to Mike Ross, owner of Scare Valley, and learn all about the fun activities available at Halloweenville.

Separate from the location’s major attraction of Scare Valley, Halloweenville provides a more mellow approach to celebrating the spooky season and getting in the fall spirit. Halloweenville boasts a pumpkin patch with free admission, bounce houses, trick-or-treating, zombie paintball, laser tag, and a spooky hay ride.

