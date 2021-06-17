Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore has all you need to shop on a budget

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Bakersfield to learn about how this store has a mutually beneficial relationship with the community.

Ron White from Habitat for Humanity says the ReStore sells gently used goods to fund community projects like building new homes for families. “Here we’re ready to fulfill those needs, from clothing to housewares, to furniture, to shoes, for children to adults, anything you can think of,” White says.

