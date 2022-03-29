Sponsored Content by Habitat for Humanity of the Golden Empire.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ron White, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire about the mission of the organization.

White says the mission is to put God’s love into action: “Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope,” said White. “Our vision; a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

The Habitat for Humanity not only helps build homes in the community but also has a store called ReStore, with household items, clothing, small and large appliances, and other items like tools and paint at a fraction of the cost of big box stores. The ReStore is staffed with a small team of employees and a large number of volunteers.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire or to volunteer your time give them a call at 661-535-4900 or visit their website.