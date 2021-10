Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan gets suited up and learns all about the CASA of Kern County’s Superhero Run on Saturday, Oct. 30th.

The event allows people of all ages to show off their favorite super hero while supporting children in foster care. “There will be vendors, a costume contest, a mascot dance-off, and even a rock wall! This event creates a lot of smiles and all for a worthy cause,” says Amy Travis, executive director of CASA of Kern County.

To learn more and to sign up, click here.