Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Lori Malkin, founder of JJ’s Legacy, about the importance of choosing to become an organ donor.

The 6th annual Grillin’ and Brewin’ event is on November 11th and will pay tribute to veterans. The proceeds for the event also help the Got the Dot program that teaches high school students how they can save lives by choosing to be organ donors on their driver’s licenses.

To learn more about JJ’s Legacy and the Grillin’ and Brewin’ event, click here.