Got problems? Roto-Rooter could help you get rid of them…down the drain

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to VP of Operations for Roto-Rooter, Mike Jennings about the history and story behind Roto-Rooter.

Roto-Rooter invented the drain cleaning business in 1935. “Today we are the oldest, largest, most well-known plumbing and flood cleanup company in the United States,” said Jennings. That’s over 85 years of plumbing experience.

Roto-Rooter is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days of the year. For more information on their services or to apply for a position reach out to them online or give them a call at 1-800-get-roto (438-1686).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness