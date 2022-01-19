Got problems? Roto-Rooter could help you get rid of them…down the drain

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to VP of Operations for Roto-Rooter, Mike Jennings about the history and story behind Roto-Rooter.

Roto-Rooter invented the drain cleaning business in 1935. “Today we are the oldest, largest, most well-known plumbing and flood cleanup company in the United States,” said Jennings. That’s over 85 years of plumbing experience.

Roto-Rooter is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days of the year. For more information on their services or to apply for a position reach out to them online or give them a call at 1-800-get-roto (438-1686).