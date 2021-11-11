Got Dental Benefits? Use them or lose them before the end of the year

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visited Capital Dental Group to learn all about the importance of dental care. Dr. Wade Logan is a Dentist at Capital Dental Group, he ensures his patients feel comfortable by getting to know them and opening up about his own life.

Capital Dental Group is a full-service dental office and does everything from general exams and cleanings to orthodontics, dental implants, oral surgery, and more in one location. Capital Dentist Group is all about serving the community, “My goals are to treat everyone comprehensively, compassionately, and professionally, that’s why I like practicing in Bakersfield. It still has that small, hometown feel,” said Logan.

Capital Dental Group encourages the community to keep one thing in mind regarding oral health during this time of year, “If you have dental benefits, use them,” said Logan. Dental benefits don’t carry over so it’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. Schedule an appointment now online or by phone at 661-861-8000, and when the new year rolls around, you’ll get a new set of benefits to take advantage of.

