Got a cute pet? Enter them in the 2022 Winter Pet Games photo contest

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kevin Oliver from Oliver & Associates Real Estate Team about the 2022 Winter Pet Games photo contest.

Oliver & Associates Real Estate Team is sponsoring this contest hosted by KGET, the winner will receive a $150 Visa Gift Card and the chance for their pet to be featured on Studio 17 Live. Oliver says he loves participating in contests like this because they are fun and he has an undeniable love for his own furry family members. “I have two incredible dogs that my wife and I just adore and I know how much others love and want to show off there’s,” said Oliver.

To enter the contest and show off your furry friend click here.