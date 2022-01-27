Gordon Team Realty is breaking records: $104 million in sales in 2021

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Real Estate Agent, William Gordon from Gordon Team Realty about the success The Gordon Team has had in the past year.

Gordon Team Realty broke records last year of over $104 million in sales and 181 transactions in 2021 alone. Gordon says the team was slightly nervous with the last of inventory going into 2021, but they were able to pull it off for their clients.

With 2021 ending on a high note for the team, 2022 is starting off similarly to the last year “Interest rates are fluctuating more, Inventory is still tight especially inventory in that $350,000 range right now,” said Gordon. Typically about 1,200 homes are on the market for sale but that’s not currently the case, making it a seller’s market. “You need to strike while the iron is hot as home values are still high,” said Gordon.

The Gordon Team is family-run and operated, they work well together to be able to meet the needs of all of their clients. For more information on the services they offer reach out to Gordon Team Realty online, or give them a call at 661-444-1111.