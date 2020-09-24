Goat Yoga relieves stress during the COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the uncertainties brought on by COVID-19, it’s safe to say many of us could use a major stress reliever.

You can start by channeling your inner-yogi with goats in Tehachapi, California.

California Goat Yoga was founded by Alex Mullenax three years ago, bringing smiles to faces across the state with every goat people meet.

“We’ve learned a lot from doing it for three years,” Mullenax said. “It’s still very much the same program we did three years ago. The goats are still there, the people come for it and [goat yoga] still has the same benefits.”

The fun spin to your average yoga session was inspired by the goats’ magnetic need to connect with people.

“Goats have a very high emotional perception and emotional intelligence,” Mullenax said.

“They pick up your energy. I think as humans, we pick up their energy, so we don’t train our goats to do anything fancy. They’re not jumping goats, they’re not flying goats, they’re just your ‘Netflix and Chill’ type of goats, so they walk around hang out with you. It’s a nice, calm, soothing experience.”

To sign up for the next available goat yoga class, visit californiagoatyoga.com.