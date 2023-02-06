Presented by Golden Meadow Goats

Studio 17 host, Shannon MacNeil, sits down with Owner and Founder of Golden Meadow Goats, Amanda Mullens, and three Nigerian dwarf goats to talk about the fun services and products they offer.

They do pop up events where you can feed and hold the baby goats for up to four hours, “we’ve done birthday parties, anniversaries, baby showers, weddings, just for fun, and so many more,” says Mullens. “We also do larger events like carnivals, neighborhood parties, and business events.”

During the week Mullens takes the goats to different facilities to provide goat therapy to help people with stress, self-esteem, depression, and in some cases loneliness. This includes assisted living, nursing homes, schools and more!

Learn more at goldenmeadowgoats.com