Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kevin Burton and Paul Sturgeon with Honoring the Brave to learn about the upcoming Veterans Day event on Thursday.

The event will hold a deep-pit barbeque with over 2,500 pounds of beef and 500 pounds of pork. The lunch is free for all first responders and veterans and costs $10 for the general public.

Honoring the Brave will be held at the Elks Lodge at 1616 30th Street and will begin at 11 am.