BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Concerns across the nation have been rising during the aftermath of the school shooting in Michigan that left four people dead and several others wounded.

In this event's wake, Bakersfield has been dealing with its own incidents, which, according to officials, have been on the rise. Last week a West High student was found in possession of a gun at school and faced charges. Last month, a juvenile was shot just outside Voorhies Elementary School and Foothill High School forcing both into a lockout and Orangewood Elementary on lockdown.