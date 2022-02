Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about what it means to be a Girl Scout from Ashley Vorhees, Director of Development & Communications from Girl Scouts of Central California South, and Callie, a local Girl Scout.

For your Girl Scout Cookie needs, head to the Compassion Corner on Wednesday, March 2nd to purchase cookies from several Kern County troops.



Cookies are available for purchase at booths, through door-to-door sales, delivery through DoorDash, and online.