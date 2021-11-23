Gift ideas that will have your body saying ‘thank you’

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Brittany Sosa from the Bone Store about some of the amazing products the store offers.

Sosa says The Bone Store is a retail medical store that focuses on health and wellness through innovative, cutting-edge products. She brought some products into the show for viewers to consider during their holiday shopping this season:
• Apex Shoe (P7000/P1000) – 20% off which makes it nearly $30 less than online.
• Tempur-Pedic Travel Lumbar Pillow –$59.99 at The Bone Store
• Buzzaround Scooter LT- $1,129 at The Bone Store
• Malouf Weighted Blanket- $45 less than online at The Bone Store

For more information and to see what else the Bone Store has to offer visit them at 8200 Stockdale Hwy #M-5 in the Town & Country Village Shopping Center, call 661-846-7500, or visit their website.

