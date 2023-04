“CASA is an acronym that stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates,” says Heaven Vasquez with CASA of Kern County. “Our program recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers from within our community to advocate for the best interest of children and youth in foster care.”

Tickets to the CASA Derby Party are selling fast, so we recommend going to www.kerncasa.org today to purchase their tickets, or call our office at (661) 631-2272