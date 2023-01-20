KGET 17
by: In The Black Business Services
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 11:42 AM PST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 11:42 AM PST
Sponsored by In The Black Business Services
CEO and Fractional CFO, Larissa Reid with In The Black Business Services, is in studio to talk about what to expect this year’s tax season.
