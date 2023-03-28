The 2023 Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference will be happening on April 27th at the Mechanics Bank Theatre, here to talk more about the event is chairwoman, NaTesha Johnson.

“The goals of the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference remain the same today as when the conference began three decades ago: to provide information, skills development, and encouragement for women at a crossroads; seeking higher education; first time employment; making a career change or looking to advance their careers.”

Grab those tickets here.