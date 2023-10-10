Presented by Flight Adventure Park

Fright Night:

Enter if you dare! Flight will be hosting Fright Night: Friday, the 13th from 7pm-9pm. A night of haunting attractions and spine-tingling activities that will test your courage and send shivers down your spine. Wear your costume and glow under our blacklight equipped park, enhanced with lasers, lights and Halloween music. This event is open to ALL ages!

Monster Mash:

We will be hosting our fourth annual Halloween Monster Mash on Saturday, October 28th from 10am-12pm! We have a fun-filled morning planned that includes access to our attractions, safe trick-or-treating, a coloring station, photo opportunities with characters, and more! Pricing is JUST $16 for 60 minutes or $20 for 120 minutes!