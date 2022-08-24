Sponsored Content By Scherb’s Ice Cream.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Todd Schreiber and Conrad Hackney, Co-Owners of Scherb’s Ice Cream about their sweet business.

With such a unique name for an ice cream shop, there has to be a story to it. Schreiber shared the name story started back in the 90’s. “Scherb is a nickname that was given to me by a good friend in the 90’s,” said Schreiber. “We decided to use this name because it is simple and it will spark conversation wondering what a Scherb is.”

Scherb’s Ice Cream is considered gourmet and is rich, creamy, and dense. The team believes when you eat a scoop of their ice cream you are getting a great ice cream at a reasonable price. With over 30 years of experience working with ice cream, they have access to over 50 flavors of ice cream, including six non-dairy sorbets, and five non-dairy soy choices.

If the thought of ice cream on a hot summer day has your tastebuds craving something sweet, visit Scherbs inside Brookside Market off Camino Media and Haggin Oaks Boulevard next to the Marketplace. From today until Aug. 31, 2022, if you buy one 20oz shake at the regular price, you’ll get two dollars off on a second shake. For more information visit their website.