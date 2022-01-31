“Get the Vax” and receive free at-home COVID-19 testing kits

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Amandeep Basra, Director of Administrative Services at Clinica Sierra Vista, about the upcoming vaccine clinic that is offering more benefits than just a free vaccine.

“All patients who receive their COVID-19 booster shot will receive six free at-home test kits. Patients who receive their first COVID-19 vaccination will receive the six free test kits, plus a $25 dollar Doordash gift card,” says Basra.

The clinic is on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Bakersfield Community Health Center, located at 301 Brundage Lane. Frontline staff will be offering both Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and children (age 5-11) and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination approved for adults 18-years and older.

To learn more, call (661)-635-3050 or click here.