KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Get Smart Insurance
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 02:21 PM PST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 02:21 PM PST
Presented by Get Smart Insurance
The insurance industry in California is currently experiencing some volatility, here to help us make sense of it all is Treanea Smart and Leo Hernandez from Get Smart Insurance.
This is the 21st year that the “Everyone Wins” gift bag has been offered to Oscar nominees.
Making a good cup of coffee can be a surprisingly tech-heavy operation.
From Marc Jacobs tote bags to chunky jewelry, here are the fashion accessories we love for 2023.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: