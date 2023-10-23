Presented by CASA of Kern County

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Executive Director, Ashley Vorhees, explains, “The CASA Superhero Run is one of our biggest events of the year. This annual fundraiser is held at the Park at Riverwalk and is attended by hundreds of people. It is a fun-filled event that brings together superheroes of all ages. We’ll have vendors, food, music, raffle prizes, a costume contest, and more! All proceeds go directly to CASA’s mission of providing every child and youth in foster care in Kern County with a highly trained CASA advocate.” The event is October 28th.

Interested runners can go to their website at www.kerncasa.org today to sign up.