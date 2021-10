Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jerry Gamez, clothing expert at Fino’s Menswear, about the basics of transitioning into a stylish fall wardrobe.

Gamez points out the importance of recognizing the appropriate times to wear certain shoes and how this accessory can really affect the overall look of an outfit. Gamez also says to “never wear a black belt with brown shoes!”

